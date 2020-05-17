Naika – Vultures

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez Reignites the Prize Fighter Inferno in Lockdown
- Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme Cover ‘(What’s So Funny ’Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?’
- Chris Jericho Forms ’80s KISS Cover Band Kuarantine
- Pearl Jam’s ‘Retrograde’ Video Shows End of the World and Features Greta Thunberg
- The Killers Dedicate ‘Caution’ to Healthcare Workers on Tonight Show
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Posts Hundreds of Videos From Previous Induction Ceremonies
- Alison Mosshart Has Solo Dance Party in ‘It Ain’t Water’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Stiv Bators’ ‘Not That Way Anymore’
- Weezer Give The Simpsons’ Theme Song the Rock Concert Treatment
- Hayley Williams Gets Introspective in Dead Horse’ Video
Music Connection
- Update: JBL's Learning Sessions
- METAlliance Welcomes Niko Bolas as Newest Member
- Covenant House Presents A Night of Covenant House Stars
- Update from NAMM President Joe Lamond
- Akai Professional Introduces MPC Live II
- Trippie Redd Donates Organic Beverages to Frontline Healthcare Workers
- Audio-Technica and Discogs Partner Up In Support of Record Stores
- Update: The MusicPro Cafe
- The Immediate Family - MACHINE GUN KELLY
- New Support for Launchpad in Logic Pro X
Music News Underground
- Callum Beattie finally shares debut album 'People Like Us'
- The Levellers release 'Four Boys Lost'
- Brüder4Brothers 'Freundschaft Brotherhood' video premiere
- Alice Cooper releases his new single 'Don't Give Up'
- Pete Santos 'We Emotional' video premiere
- Office for Personal Development to release debut single
- John Legend new album 'Bigger Love' out June 19
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Rachael Sage ‘Blue Sky Days’ video premiere
- Eden Paige 'Save Me' video premiere
