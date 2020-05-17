Nadia Vaeh – Monroe

Nadia Vaeh appeared on our radar last year with the song “Holidazed and Confused.” She released the women’s empowerment song “Monroe” a couple of weeks ago and has just released the video. It features 50 women of all backgrounds singing the lyrics to this song that pays homage to those who have made the path. For info visit https://www.nadiavaeh.com/

