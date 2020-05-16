Star Garbage – Sane

Last year we were amazed by this Denver band led by Alli Walls. Now they present a video of their single “Sane” which was filmed in quarantine. “Sane” is on their self-titled EP. Directed and edited by Mic Carroll. This is also the premiere of the band with new guitarist Nick Crawford. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/stargarbage.music/

