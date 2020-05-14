Alison Mosshart – It Ain’t Water

A month ago Alison Mosshart (The Kills, Dead Weather) released “Rise” her first solo single. Now she is back with number 2 “It Ain’t Water.” The song spent a lot of time in development and was finally recorded with Alain Johannes.

“Working with Alain on ‘It Ain’t Water’ was a blast. He’s such a talent and such a kind person. His mind is wide open. He understands and sees the beauty in imperfection, magic moments, accidents- the soulful human stuff, and the spirited super-human hard to explain stuff that makes a song great. Working with him was an honor, and also, hot damn he can play any instrument like a champ… like he invented the instrument himself. Alain Johannes IS music.”

Both songs are going to be released on a 7” via Domino Records on July 31. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/WMosshart/