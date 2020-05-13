Bhad Bhabie – That’s What I Said

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Shares Hundreds of Footage from Previous Induction Ceremonies
- Alison Mosshart Has Solo Dance Party in ‘It Ain’t Water’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong Covers Stiv Bators’ ‘Not That Way Anymore’
- Weezer Give The Simpsons’ Theme Song the Rock Concert Treatment
- Hayley Williams Gets Introspective in Dead Horse’ Video
- St Vincent Brings the Piano Bar Vibes on ‘The Eddy’
- Puscifer Share ‘Apocalyptical,’ First New Song in 5 Years
- Muse’s Matt Bellamy Gives Us Hope With ‘Tomorrow’s World’
- Billie Joe Armstrong Shares Throwback Clip of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ Performance
- Ezra Koenig Plays Father of the Bride Medley on Tonight Show
Music Connection
- Introducing Moog’s New Sonic Playground: Subharmonicon
- Event Farm to Host The Echo Sesh Virtual Music Showcase
- The Audio Engineering Society's Virtual Vienna Convention Being Made Available Worldwide
- Music Licensing Company Need Modern, Bluesy Rock Songs for Content Creators, TV and Film
- Chicken Ranch Records Looking To Sign New Artists
- Just Jazz Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Its First Online Jazz Festival
- Roland Announces Major Expansion of Roland Cloud
- Expert Advice: Relationships Are Everything
- Shure Audio Institute Releases Online Training Videos For Audio Professionals
- Soundcheck Live Releases Multi-Artist Cover of ‘Let It Be’ to Benefit MusiCares Relief Fund
Music News Underground
- IVEEN 'Orion' video premiere
- Imelda May reveals first poetry album and new single
- The Colouring Sessions: A mindfulness project using iconic album covers
- Rumer reveals 'June It’s Gonna Happen' lyric video
- Mo Pitney announces forward-facing new album 'Ain’t Lookin’ Back'
- Roo Panes new single 'Listen To The One Who Loves You’
- Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards cancelled due to Coronavirus
- Jonas Brothers, Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan, Aitch x AJ Tracey, Mabel join BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend
- George Ezra’s signs to PPL for his international neighbouring rights
- Cage The Elephant reveal Matt Shultz directed video for 'Black Madonna'
