Total Brutal – Willow

Earlier this year we featured Emily Moore in our feature on Hired Guns

She has a new project with Kristen Gleeson-Prata, Hayley Jane Batt and Ginger Pooley called Total Brutal. FEMMUSIC is delighted to bring you their video “Willow.” More music will be coming soon. For info visit https://totalbrutalmusic.com/