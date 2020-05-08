Imogen Clark – Found Me

Imogen Clark will be releasing her EP The Making of Me in August. “Found Me” was written with Clare Bowen and her husband Brandon Robert Young. Clark is an artist from New South Wales and has toured the world. The EP was recorded in LA. Clark has a natural bridge of rock and country putting her somewhere between Taylor Swift and Bruce Springstein.

“Found Me” features an all women band. The track is an empowering piece about that place where you find yourself after leaving a relationship. For info visit https://www.imogenclark.com. au/