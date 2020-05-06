Sofia Portanet – Art Deco

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Mick Jagger Tunes Up a Car and Does Other Chores in Quarantine Video
- Thurston Moore Encourages American Fans to Vote With New Song ‘May Daze’
- Gorillaz Pay Homage to Tony Allen With New Song ‘How Far’
- Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten Drop New Version of ‘Hackensack’
- HAIM Use Lasers in ‘I Know Alone’ Home Performance on ‘The Late Show’
- Lucy Dacus Honors Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura’s 25th Anniversary With Cover
- T Rex All-Star Tribute Album Produced by Hal Willner Gets Release Date
- HAIM Announce New Album Release Date, Share ‘I Know Alone’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong and His Sons Perform ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’
- X Jam Together in ‘Water & Wine’ Video
Music Connection
- Gibson Announces 4-Part Video Interview Series with Eddie Kramer
- Amuxe Publishing Looking To Add ReverbNation Artists To Their Roster
- Update: Audio-Technica's "Basic Recording Techniques" Video Tutorials
- Top-40 Pop Instrumentals Needed for Content Creators, TV Shows and Film
- Staff Accountant Job Listing from Sound Royalites
- Online 320 Mental Health Music Festival
- Women's Audio Mission Offers Free Webinar Classes
- Roland Announces #RolandAtHome Initiative
- Gibson Launches Virtual Guitar Tech Service
- Update: Mix With The Masters Webinars
Music News Underground
- Dua Lipa has applies for global trademark
- Stay Live Connect worldwide DJ & eGaming fundraiser event versus Covid-19
- Aaron Carter got face tattoos to make himself 'look tough'
- Melody Gardot to bring together a 'digital global orchestra' for charity project
- Mahalia regrets getting the bus home instead of spending more time with Kendrick Lamar
- Lianne La Havas has announced her first album in five years
- Matty Healy has launched a star-studded podcast featuring special guests Brian Eno, Stevie Nicks, and more
- Matt Bellamy has shared a snippet of a new Muse track
- Michael Buble became a 'hypochondriac' after his son's cancer diagnosis
- KIOL releases new single 'Lonely' with Quarantine video
