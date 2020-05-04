Rachel Lorin – Crazy House

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Thurston Moore Encourages American Fans to Vote With New Song ‘May Daze’
- Gorillaz Pay Homage to Tony Allen With New Song ‘How Far’
- Fountains of Wayne and Sharon Van Etten Drop New Version of ‘Hackensack’
- HAIM Use Lasers in ‘I Know Alone’ Home Performance on ‘The Late Show’
- Lucy Dacus Honors Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura’s 25th Anniversary With Cover
- T Rex All-Star Tribute Album Produced by Hal Willner Gets Release Date
- HAIM Announce New Album Release Date, Share ‘I Know Alone’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong and His Sons Perform ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’
- X Jam Together in ‘Water & Wine’ Video
- Fiona Apple Discusses New LP and Acknowledging Indigenous Lands
Music Connection
- Hit Like A Girl Launches "Stick Together" Program
- Update: QSC's Play Out Loud Facebook Live Series
- Album Review: Gracenotes by Diana Green (10/10)
- Album Review: Dream Songs: The Essential Hisaishi (10/10)
- Album Review: High Times in the Dark by The Claudettes
- Album Review: All This Time by Heather Ann Lomax
- Album Review: Resonate by Lettuce (9/10)
- Album Review: Mountain of Memory by Emancipator (7/10)
- Album Review: A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica (6/10)
- Album Review: The Universe Inside by Dream Syndicate (8/10)
Music News Underground
- Gavin Rossdale compares performing acoustic guitar and fronting a band to 'slow torture'
- Liam Payne finds it 'hard' not seeing his son during the coronavirus pandemic
- DJ Khaled was horrified when a fan started twerking for him on Instagram Live
- Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil aspires to be a voiceover artist
- Selena Gomez has created her own home studio
- Robbie Williams blames forgetfulness on his past drug use
- Katy Perry has turned to the late Bob Marley to help her when she's feeling 'depressed'
- Dion to release Blues With Friends album featuring special guests
- Boy George thinks people 'get upset about anything' nowadays
- Ice-T can't see the point in life without sex
