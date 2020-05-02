Hennesey – Let’s Pretend (It’s the 80s)

NYC band Hennessey will be releasing an EP this Sumer on Velvet Elk Records. Hennessy is Leah Hennessy, E.J. O’Hara & Noah Chevan. It a biting bit of nostalgia Hennessy revives the feel of the 80’s with this video.

Leah Hennessey on “Let’s Pretend (It’s the 80s)”:

“I think every generation feels like they’ve just missed out on the good times, when things were real, when gods walked the earth…This is kind of an ironic love letter to my generation; to those of us who grew up in the shadow of a lost New York, those of us who felt like our underground could only ever be an imitation of the Atlantis our parents were too fucked up to remember, kept alive in coffee table books and party documentaries and mood boards forever more. I’ve always felt like there was something a little wrong with me for not lusting after money (or security), for wanting to opt out and live in a fantasy world of costume jewelry, but more and more I’m realizing that’s a part of my generation’s downwardly mobile heritage. The system is broken, what can I say but “let’s dance?”

For info visit https://www.facebook.com/Hennesseytheband/