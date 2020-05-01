Upcoming New Releases May 2020

The Beths – Jump Rope Gazers – https://thebeths.com/

 
Freja The Dragon – Long Gone Girl –  https://www.facebook.com/frejathedragon/

 
Luna Shadows – Digital Pacific –  https://www.lunashadows.co/

 
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher – https://www.phoebefuckingbridgers.com/

 
Emily Wells – In the Dark Moving – http://www.emilywellsmusic.com/

 

