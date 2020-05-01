Maya Malkin – Hostage

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- HAIM Use Lasers in ‘I Know Alone’ Home Performance on ‘The Late Show’
- Lucy Dacus Honors Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura’s 25th Anniversary With Cover
- T Rex All-Star Tribute Album Produced by Hal Willner Gets Release Date
- HAIM Announce New Album Release Date, Share ‘I Know Alone’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong and His Sons Perform ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’
- X Jam Together in ‘Water & Wine’ Video
- Fiona Apple Discusses New LP and Acknowledging Indigenous Lands
- Dave Grohl Surprises a NYC Nurse With ‘Everlong’ Serenade
- Alt-J, Grouplove and More Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’
- Run the Jewels Celebrate the End of Class Struggle in ‘Ooh La La’ Video
Music Connection
- At Home with the Orpheum Theater Presents Streaming Concerts
- Signing Story: Half Waif
- Signing Story: Blood Fire & Rainwater
- Signing Story: Gerald Clayton
- TASCAM Audio Interfaces Now Bundled with New Cubasis LE3
- Kali Audio WS-12 Subwoofer
- Bobby Borg Consulting: "State of Recording Deals"
- Nugen Audio SEQ-S Creative EQ
- Casio Celviano GP-310 and GP-510 Digital Pianos
- Book Review: Along Comes The Association: Beyond Folk Rock and Three-Piece Suits
Music News Underground
- Linda 'Peaches' Tavani video premiere of 'Give Me Love'
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Razorlight release previously unheard track 'Burn, Camden, Burn' from 2009
- Machine Gun Kelly releases first track from his upcoming pop-punk album
- Third Son creates and releases his debut album in 20 Days
- Drake sleeps on a £314,000 mattress
- Lewis Capaldi has reassured fans that he's not ditched 'depressing songs'
- Tinie Tempah says rap music is the 'new rock 'n' roll'
- Thom Yorke debuts ‘Plasticine Figures’ live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
- Haim's new song 'I Know Alone' was eerily written pre-pandemic
