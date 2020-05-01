Joan As Police Woman – Under Control (The Strokes)

Describing Joan As Police Woman is like describing Jack White. She’s played everywhere with everyone. Her first EP came out in 2004 and last year’s Joanthology contained over 30 songs. She has collaborated with Sufjan Stevens, Norah Jones, Rufus Wainwright to name a small few. Her latest single comes off her new album Cover Two, which is a collection of covers including The Strokes, Prince, Talk Talk and more.

“Under Control” by The Strokes is my favorite song of theirs,” says Joan. “I always heard it as a classic R&B song dressed up as a Strokes song, so I just reframed it the way I heard it naturally and did my best Brian May guitar playing.

Covers Two is out May 1. For info visit https://joanaspolicewoman.com