Artist of the Month – May 2020

Katie Von Schleicher will be releasing her 2nd album Consummation on May 22. The album draws from a variety of non-music sources including Hitchcock’s Vertigo & Rebecca Solnit’s A Field Guide to Getting Lost. The album touches on the distance between 2 people (physically, psychically). The latest single is “Wheel”

https://youtu.be/bQP-PJlKM3k At a time where the distance between people is at its furthest, Schleicher’s music is a welcome bridge. For info visit https://www.k-v-s.net/