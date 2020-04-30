Katie Von Schleicher

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- HAIM Use Lasers in ‘I Know Alone’ Home Performance on ‘The Late Show’
- Lucy Dacus Honors Yo La Tengo’s Electr-O-Pura’s 25th Anniversary With Cover
- T Rex All-Star Tribute Album Produced by Hal Willner Gets Release Date
- HAIM Announce New Album Release Date, Share ‘I Know Alone’ Video
- Billie Joe Armstrong and His Sons Perform ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’
- X Jam Together in ‘Water & Wine’ Video
- Fiona Apple Discusses New LP and Acknowledging Indigenous Lands
- Dave Grohl Surprises a NYC Nurse With ‘Everlong’ Serenade
- Alt-J, Grouplove and More Cover Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’
- Run the Jewels Celebrate the End of Class Struggle in ‘Ooh La La’ Video
Music Connection
- At Home with the Orpheum Theater Presents Streaming Concerts
- Signing Story: Half Waif
- Signing Story: Blood Fire & Rainwater
- Signing Story: Gerald Clayton
- TASCAM Audio Interfaces Now Bundled with New Cubasis LE3
- Kali Audio WS-12 Subwoofer
- Bobby Borg Consulting: "State of Recording Deals"
- Nugen Audio SEQ-S Creative EQ
- Casio Celviano GP-310 and GP-510 Digital Pianos
- Book Review: Along Comes The Association: Beyond Folk Rock and Three-Piece Suits
Music News Underground
- Haim's new song 'I Know Alone' was eerily written pre-pandemic
- Christine and the Queens aiming for a 'really ambitious and emotionally super precise' third album
- The Coral announce new live album ’Live At Skeleton Coast’
- Olly Murs thought he had sepsis after a knee operation went wrong
- White Noise Project share ‘Cool People’ in aid of NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal
- James Arthur thought he was 'gonna die on stage' suffering extreme pain
- Ronan Keating has released 'Little Thing Called Love' "to soothe during the coronavirus pandemic
- Nadine Shah was accidentally sent 20,000 copies of her new album instead of 200
- Brandy is set to make a comeback with a Chance the Rapper collaboration this week
- Tainted Black 'Nirvana' video premiere
