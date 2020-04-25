Delanila – It’s Been A While Since I Went Outside

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Post Malone Played Nirvana Classics With Travis Barker – Krist Novoselic Is a Fan
- Avril Lavigne Sends Hope With ‘We Are Warriors’
- Alanis Morissette’s New Song ‘Diagnosis’ Tackles Mental Illness
- Rufus Wainwright Shares the World’s Collective Feeling in ‘Alone Time’ Video
- Evanescence Announce The Bitter Truth, First New Album in 9 Years
- The Killers Share Second Song From Imploding the Mirage
- Josh Klinghoffer Shares Cover of Big Thief’s ‘Not’
- Charli XCX Releases New Bop ‘Claws’
- Car Seat Headrest Share ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’
- Dave Grohl Joins Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and More on ‘Times Like These’ Remake
Music Connection
- Grammy Museum Announces Free Digital Songwriting Workshop for Students
- Duo Batfarm Releases New Music
- Update: NAMM's Informational COVID-19 Webinars
- Expert Advice: Sudden Hearing Loss
- Gibson Presents Rolling Stone's "In My Room" Series and Guitar Auction
- ADAM Audio Introduces the New T8V Studio Monitor
- Expert Advice: Committing to the DIY Approach
- The Immediate Family Added to LA's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Event
- Audio-Technica’s “Basic Audio Techniques for Video” Tutorials
- SoundExchange Presents Entertain Your Kids From Home Day
Music News Underground
- Demi Lovato is 'really used' to self-isolation because of her time in rehab
- Frankie Bridge 'reached rock bottom' as she battled with her mental health
- Cher Lloyd was encouraged by music bosses to have a fake celebrity boyfriend
- Jessie Ware has dropped her disco-infused new single 'Ooh La La'
- Jake Bugg has released acoustic track 'Saviours Of The City'
- Further government support needed for suffering music sector reports ISM
- Alison Goldfrapp launches 'It’s A Strange Day' campaign to raise money for Covid-19 relief
- Melanie C was in 'survival mode' amid the Spice Girls' heyday
- Shakira has graduated with a degree in Ancient Philosophy from the University of Pennsylvania
- Farehaven 'Nobody Knows You' available on Spotify
