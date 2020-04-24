Zella Day – People Are Strangers

Zella Day returns with the first song of her upcoming EP Where Does the Devil Hide. The video was shot by Neil Krug who also did the artwork for EP.

I began writing “People are Strangers” on the bathroom floor after a night of learning an ugly truth about my lover,” said Zella. “I brought the idea to Nashville where I finished the song by taking a dark subject matter and approaching it with simplicity. There is sweetness to the lyrics and melodies of “People are Strangers” that is meant to inspire empathy towards the ones that have hurt us.”

