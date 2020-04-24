Lauren Daigle – Still Rolling Stones

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Avril Lavigne Sends Hope With ‘We Are Warriors’
- Alanis Morissette’s New Song ‘Diagnosis’ Tackles Mental Illness
- Rufus Wainwright Shares the World’s Collective Feeling in ‘Alone Time’ Video
- Evanescence Announce The Bitter Truth, First Album in 9 Years
- The Killers Share Second Song From Imploding the Mirage
- Josh Klinghoffer Shares Cover of Big Thief’s ‘Not’
- Charli XCX Releases New Bop ‘Claws’
- Car Seat Headrest Share ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’
- Dave Grohl Joins Dua Lipa, Chris Martin and More on ‘Times Like These’ Remake
- Jónsi Makes Epic Returns With ‘Exhale’ Video
Music Connection
- Gibson Presents Rolling Stone's "In My Room" Series and Guitar Auction
- ADAM Audio Introduces the New T8V Studio Monitor
- Expert Advice: Committing to the DIY Approach
- The Immediate Family Added to LA's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Event
- Audio-Technica’s “Basic Audio Techniques for Video” Tutorials
- SoundExchange Presents Entertain Your Kids From Home Day
- 3K+ Sign MWA Petition For Relief & Justice from Big Tech
- Finding Inspiration and Ways to Cope Through Your Favorite Lyrics
- Mix With The Masters Offers Free Webinars
- MXL Microphones Hosts Virtual Overview of its UCC Offerings
Music News Underground
- Anthony Campo 'Your Path' song premiere
- The Rolling Stones have released their first original music since 2012
- Charli XCX unveils her new single 'claws'
- Pearl Jam have announced the 'Gigaton Visual Experience'
- Queen still reigns but Billie Eilish courts younger vinyl buyers
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Fountains of Wayne paid tribute to late bandmate Adam Schlesinger during Jersey 4 Jersey performance
- Gerard Way has shared two previously unheard solo demos
- Charli XCX recruites Paris Hilton to help create album cover for her isolation album
- Ellie Goulding's new album is in the vein of her 'iconic' second LP 'Halcyon'
