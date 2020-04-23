RVG – Perfect Day

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Halsey, SZA Perform on Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show
- Gerard Way Shares Two More Unreleased Demos
- Mark Lanegan Recounts Dark Times in ‘Stockholm City Blues’
- Foo Fighters, John Legend, St Vincent Cover Prince at Tribute Show
- The Used Open Up About Heartwork and Debut “Big, Wanna Be”
- Florence Welch Shares ‘Home Version’ of ‘Light as Love’
- L7 Enlist Joan Jett for Their Remake of ‘Fake Friends’
- Bright Eyes Share Somber New Single ‘Forced Convalescence’
- Frank Iero and The Future Violents Have a Bloody Run-In With GWAR in ‘Medicine Square Garden’ Video
- Psychedelic Furs Share New Song ‘No-One’
Music Connection
- Audio-Technica’s “Basic Audio Techniques for Video” Tutorials
- SoundExchange Presents Entertain Your Kids From Home Day
- 3K+ Sign MWA Petition For Relief & Justice from Big Tech
- Finding Inspiration and Ways to Cope Through Your Favorite Lyrics
- Mix With The Masters Offers Free Webinars
- MXL Microphones Hosts Virtual Overview of its UCC Offerings
- Roland Offers Free Unlocked Version of 4XCAMERA App for iOS
- Watch: Bobby Borg Consulting - "Networking in the Music Industry"
- Unsigned Only's Music Competition Deadline Approaches
- Contemporary Pop Songs With Female Vocals Needed
Music News Underground
- Cutty Kev ft. Tae Wilson 'Trap Fashion' video premiere
- Megan Thee Stallion wants to continue working towards her degree to make her late mother proud
- Jennifer Lopez is 'quieting' her mind whilst in lockdown
- Dua Lipa is 'learning so much more' about her boyfriend Anwar Hadid during their time in self-isolation
- Saachi Sen challenges stereotypes with upbeat pop injection
- Jack White's Third Man Records launches at-home concert series
- The Killers to release new track 'Fire In Bone' this week
- Dixie Chicks' first album in 14 years has been delayed
- Will.i.am says coronavirus pandemic will result in the best music from Black Eyed Peas
- Michael Clifford thinks coronavirus is a 'cool test' for bands to try and 'push them creatively'
