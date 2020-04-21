Gone West – Slow Down

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Florence Welch Shares ‘Home Version’ of ‘Light as Love’
- L7 Enlist Joan Jett for Their Remake of ‘Fake Friends’
- Bright Eyes Share Somber New Single ‘Forced Convalescence’
- Frank Iero and The Future Violents Have a Bloody Run-In With GWAR in ‘Medicine Square Garden’ Video
- Psychedelic Furs Share New Song ‘No-One’
- Wiz Khalifa Drops New EP in Time for 4/20
- Stephan Jenkins on Third Eye Blind’s New EP and Why He’s So Pissed Off at the Government’s Response to COVID-19
- Charli XCX Calls on Her Fans in ‘Forever’ Video
- Hootie & The Blowfish Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’
- Bon Iver Give Us Hope With New Song ‘PDLIF’
Music Connection
- Mix With The Masters Offers Free Webinars
- MXL Microphones Hosts Virtual Overview of its UCC Offerings
- Roland Offers Free Unlocked Version of 4XCAMERA App for iOS
- Watch: Bobby Borg Consulting - "Networking in the Music Industry"
- Unsigned Only's Music Competition Deadline Approaches
- Contemporary Pop Songs With Female Vocals Needed
- Carole King, Alan Parsons and More Join LA's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Event
- Update: JBL Learning Sessions by HARMAN Pro University
- Join QSC for "Play Out Loud" Facebook Livestream Series
- NUGEN Launches "Staying Home, Staying Creative" Initiative
Music News Underground
- QBKAL 'Don't Belong Here' song premiere
- The Psychedelic Furs new song 'No one' & new album release date 31st July
- Sir Elton John has been embracing his 'talent' for jigsaw puzzles
- Blanca Rosas returns with new Latin American Spanish world music
- Christine And The Queens urges fans to social distance amid coronavirus pandemic
- A live album featuring 'One World: Together At Home' performances released
- Mel C says the Spice Girls talk about their future every week
- Gerry Cinnamon racing to first UK Number 1 album with The Bonny
- PRS Presents LCKDWN with Katie Melua, Nitin Sawhney, KT Tunstall
- Charity Live Lounge with Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding to fight Coronavirus
