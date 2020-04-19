Ari Lennox – BUSSIT

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Stephan Jenkins on Third Eye Blind’s New EP and Why He’s So Pissed Off at the Government’s Response to COVID-19
- Charli XCX Calls on Her Fans in ‘Forever’ Video
- Hootie & The Blowfish Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’
- Bon Iver Give Us Hope With New Song ‘PDLIF’
- Florence and the Machine Release High as Hope Outtake ‘Light of Love’
- Hayley Williams Takes Us on a Road Trip in ‘Why We Ever’ Video
- Angels & Airwaves Make Epic Return With ‘All That’s Left Is Love’
- The National’s Matt Berninger and Steph Altman Cover Mercury Rev’s ‘Holes’
- Car Seat Headrest Shares the Riff Heavy ‘Hollywood’
- Salt-N-Pepa Aren’t Going to Be Held Back in Biopic Trailer
Music Connection
- COVID-19 Update From NAMM President and CEO Joe Lamond
- Celestion Announces Blackstar Cabinet Impulse Responses
- Wilderun Signs with Century Media Records
- Leading MROs Join Forces With CA Legislature to Ensure Music Thrives Under AB5
- Performing Rights Organizations Join MusiCares in Support of COVID-19 Fund
- We Are Triumphant Announces New Direct Deal with The Orchard
- Genelec Introduces the G Songlab Initiative
- Grammy Museum Adds Public Program Series to Museum Website
- Room Service Music Festival Announced
- MusicPro Insurance Presents The MusicPro Cafe
Music News Underground
- Michael Ball has teamed up with Captain Tom Moore on a charity single
- Yungblud is set to release new single 'Weird' on April 22
- Liza Pulman's dates rescheduled and special EP released ahead of new album
- Becky Hill has released new song 'Nothing Really Matters' with Tiesto
- Bob Dylan has surprise-released a new single called 'I Contain Multitudes'
- Paul Oakenfold set to live-stream Spike Island-inspired party this weekend
- Kelly Clarkson has released her new single 'I Dare You' in six different languages
- Joe Bonamassa premieres new music video, followed by Facebook Live Q&A
- Celebrity vocal coach Yvie Burnett reveals her best kept secrets on how to #KeepInGoodVoice
- JLS will only release new material if the 'right song' comes along
