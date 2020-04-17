Alice Bag – Spark

Punk icon Alice Bag is releasing Sister Dynamite on May 8. The album was made at LA’s Station House Studios and features Lysa Flores, Sharif Dumani, David O Jones, Candace P.K. Hansen and Rikki “Styxx” Watson.

The video stars Vander Van Odd. Bag shares, “For the “Spark” music video, I reached out to director Rudy Bleu Garcia, who along with Hex Ray Sanchez run Club SCUM, a favorite nightclub/performance space for queer punks in East LA. In the early days of SCUM, Rudy invited me to do a DJ set with Allison Wolfe. The turntables were in a tiny backstage area which also served as the queens’ dressing room. I literally bumped into Vander Von Odd in that little space and was immediately smitten by this beautiful, charming queen. I’m honored that Vander agreed to star in this music video. The queerest of the queer, Dragula season 1 winner, Vander truly embodies the message of the song. Except for the mouth breathing part, that’s just about me.” For info visit https://alicebag.com/