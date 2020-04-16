Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

In light of the COVID-19 Emergency FEMMUSIC is working to collect and distribute useful links for artists. Please feel free to contact me with any others you are aware of. We begin with Emergency Grants
 

NEW Detroit, MI Artists Crisis Emergency Fund – https://detroitmi.gov/departments/planning-and-development-department/arts-culture-entrepreneurship

NEW Arts Writers Grant Program – Deadline May 20 – https://www.artswriters.org/?mc_cid=40c9c5c40e&mc_eid=7c92c5b5f5

NEW Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund (Bay Area) – https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/COVID-19relief-fund

NEW ART Emergency Fund (Bay Area)  – https://untitledart.s3.amazonaws.com/press/739c85/3c59132f8d.pdf

NEW Chicago Theater Workers Relief Fund – https://chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-relief-workers-fund/

NEW Biscotto-Miller Theater Workers Fund (Chicago) – https://www.seasonofconcern.org/covid

NEW Dallas Low Income Artist Fund – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG2gD-tsqJAclpAgsuBE6dPtLsq-dVYAhyw9lP_b1bY9GtuA/viewform

NEW Durham, NC Artist Relief Fund – https://www.northstardurham.com/artistrelief

NEW Hawaii Artist & Entertainment Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/hawaii-artists-amp-entertainment-professionals-fund

NEW Arts for Illinois Relief Fund – https://artsforillinois.org/donate-and-apply

NEW Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund – https://indykeepscreating.org/apply/

NEW Arts Emergency Relief Fund (Los Angeles) – https://culturela.org/grants-and-calls/aer-fund/

NEW Maryland State Arts Council Emergency Grants –  https://www.msac.org/press-release/msac-opens-emergency-grants-arts-organizations-and-independent-artists

NEW MASS Cultural Council COVID-19 Relief- https://massculturalcouncil.org/blog/covid-19-relief-effort-for-individuals/

NEW Oolite Arts Relief Fund (Miami) – https://oolitearts.org/relieffund/

NEW Fulcrum Fund (Santa Fe, NM)  – Deadline April 15 – – https://www.516arts.org/opportunities/fulcrum-fund

NEW Creative Response Fund Emergency Grants (New Orleans) – https://creativeresponse.works/

NEW NYC Community Trust COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund –  https://www.nycommunitytrust.org/covid19/

NEW Mayer Foundation Economic Relief Grants (NY) –  http://fdnweb.org/mayer/

NEW NYC Dancers Relief Fund – https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5512939/NYC-Dancers-Relief-Fund-COVID-19

NEW Philadelphia Performing Artists’ Emergency Fund –  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM5XiYrNFpnbHs9mu7hC06VPO21KFXwfB4WbGtXJFd-haVBw/viewform

NEW Portland Area Artist Relief Emergency Fund –  https://www.pdxartistrelief.com/

NEW SF Foundation Emergency Response Fund for Nonprofits – https://sff.org/for-nonprofits-apply-for-a-grant-from-the-sff-covid-19-emergency-response-fund/

NEW 4Culture Relief Fund (Seattle, WA)  – https://www.4culture.org/cultural-relief-fund/

NEW Creative Industry Relief Fund (Ft Worth, TX) –  http://www2.unitedwaytarrant.org/ArtistsReliefFund

NEW Artist Trust Relief Fund (Washington) – https://artisttrust.submittable.com/submit/162977/covid-19-artist-trust-relief-fund

NEW Wherewithal Recovery Grants (Washington, DC)  –  https://www.wherewithalgrants.org/

NEW Washington Theater Guide Taking Care Fund (Washington, DC)  – http://www.theatrewashington.org/content/apply-now-financial-assistance

NEW Passim Emergency Artist Relief Fund (PEAR – Massachusetts) – https://www.passim.org/PEARFund/

NEW Mercury Café COVID-19 Relief – Denver, CO –  https://www.gofundme.com/f/mercury-cafe-covid-19-relief-fund-smb?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

NEW The Red Backpack Fund (Female Entrepreneurs) – https://www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund/

NEW Max’s Kansas City Emergency Grants – https://maxskansascity.org/emergency-grants/

NEW The Photographer’s Fund – https://www.format.com/photographer-fund

NEW Pillars Rapid Response Fund – https://pillarsfund.org/rapid-response-fund/

NEW Sound Royalties No Cost Funding Program – https://soundroyalties.com/no-cost-funding/

Colorado Artist Relief Fund (Formerly Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund) – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about-imagine-2020/imagine-2020-artist-assistance-fund

Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Sector Support & Resources Page – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/covid-support/cultural-resources

 COVID-19 & Freelance Artist Emergency Funding Resource Page – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/emergency-funding/

Colorado COVID-19 Business Resource Center – https://choosecolorado.com/covid19/

COVID-19 Co Creatives Relief Grant – https://coloradocreativeindustries.org/opportunities/covid-19-co-creatives-relief-grant/

SONA (Songwriters of North America) Music Covid Relief – https://musiccovidrelief.com/

American Composers Forum Response to COVID-19 Resource List – https://composersforum.org/acf-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=dc202256f0-solidarity_fund_app_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-dc202256f0-65985601

 Gener8tor Cares Act Deck – https://medium.com/gener8tor/gener8tor-cares-act-deck-d72b51ba745d

Bavarian Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.stmwi.bayern.de/soforthilfe-corona/?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653

Berlin (IBB) Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.berlin.de/sen/web/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.912657.php?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653

Soundgirls CoronaVirus Relief – https://soundgirls.org/soundgirls-coronavirus-relief/

Live Nation – Crew Aid – https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/

Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief – https://artists.spotify.com/blog/spotify-covid-19-music-relief

Help Musicians UK – https://www.cognitoforms.com/HelpMusicians1/HelpMusiciansCoronavirusFinancialHardshipFund

Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund – https://form.jotform.com/NewportFestivals/nffmusicianrelief

Clara Lionel Foundation Grants – https://claralionelfoundation.org/

Sound of Silence (Australia) – https://thesoundofsilence.com.au/

Government of South Australia – COVID-19 Arts Grant Support – https://www.dpc.sa.gov.au/responsibilities/arts-and-culture/grants/covid-19-arts-grants-support

HOMEFRONT – Funding for Canberra Artist (Australia) – Deadline April 17 – https://www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/homefront?fbclid=IwAR02SC261lLLG5Fk1GGOi2BkTE81nDHB3JETO47wpGWW_05KnRjQJ-Wck-A

 
BMI Resource Center – https://www.bmiresource.center/
 

 

Suporrt NoCo Audio Engineers & Light Designers – https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-noco-audio-engineers-amp-lighting-designers?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

 
 
Global COVID-19 Relief Fund – https://gogcrc.splashthat.com/

Rauschenberg Emergency Grants – https://www.nyfa.org/Content/Show/Rauschenberg-Emergency-Grants

 

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant – https://www.foundationforcontemporaryarts.org/grants/emergency-grants

 

Joan Mitchell Emergency Grant – https://joanmitchellfoundation.org/artist-programs/artist-grants/emergency

 

Rhizome Microgrant Program – https://rhizome.org/editorial/2019/aug/22/rolling-microgrants-artistic-research-and-the-art-happens-here-tour/

 

CERF + Emergency Relief Fund – https://cerfplus.org/get-relief/apply-for-help/craft-emergency-relief-fund/

 
Freelance Artists Resources (duplicates some links here) – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/
 
Authors League Fund – https://authorsleaguefund.org/
 
Book Industry Charitable Foundation – https://www.bincfoundation.org/
 
PEN American Authors’ Emergency Fund – https://pen.org/writers-emergency-fund/
 
 
 
The Blues Foundation Hart Fund – https://blues.org/hart-fund/#about
 
 
Gottlieb Emergency Grant Program – Emergency Grant — Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation
 
 
Bonfils Stanton Foundation COVID-19 Fund – Bonfils-Stanton Foundation Announces Emergency COVID-19 Arts Fund
 
 
 
Boulder County Musicians Relief Fund – BCAA User Login | Boulder County Arts Alliance
 

Colorado Workshare – https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/layoffassistance

 

United States Bartenders Guild – Bartender Emergency Assistance Program – https://www.usbgfoundation.org/beap?fbclid=IwAR3xNb1xWcXHKCYlvBttRxsXjLCktqjEE5E4wYsoswqx2GVqxEXiYYkg1q8

 

Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation – https://www.restaurantworkerscf.org/

 

One Fair Wage – Emergency Coranovirus Tipped & Service Worker Support Fund – https://ofwemergencyfund.org/

 
 

Sweet Relief Musicians’ Fund – https://www.sweetrelief.org/

 

Cinema Worker Solidarity Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/cinema-worker-solidarity-fund?mc_cid=10d1da1564&mc_eid=0099daf686

 
 
 Bluegrass Trust Fund – https://ibma.org/bluegrass-trust-fund/
 

Billboard Aggregate of Resources – https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/9337908/coronavirus-resource-guide-music-professionals-help?fbclid=IwAR2S7MNnuZS4A1Ofioa6-HmloKVww-UeS-5gKirgZ39onJ6JxH8aKNXWhqM

 

Local 802 Emergency Fund – http://local802erf.org/about-us/services/

 

Jazz Foundation – https://jazzfoundation.org/

 
 

Queer Writers of Color Relief Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/queer-writers-of-color-relief-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

 
Haven Foundation – http://www.thehavenfdn.org/
 

Opry Trust Fund – https://www.opry.com/opry-trust-fund/

 

Service Workers Mutual Aid Fund – https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8nqac5Dh6w

 

SBA Disaster Assistance Fund – https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/disaster-assistance

Arts Leaders of Color Emergency Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/artsleadersfund

Artist Relief Tree – https://artistrelieftree.com/

Boston Artist Relief Fund – https://cityofbostonartsandculture.submittable.com/submit/af2153eb-2d87-4e9d-9ebc-5861eb135999/boston-artist-relief-fund

Chicago Musicians Emergency Relief Fund – https://cfm10208.com/covid-19-information/musicians-emergency-relief-fund

Columbus Artists Relief Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/columbus-artist-relief-fund-covid19

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Fund – https://www.foundationforcontemporaryarts.org/grants/emergency-grants

Funds to Support Performers Affected by COVID-19 – https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-to-support-performers-affected-by-covid19

Seattle Artist Relief Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-artists

Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council Emergency Fund For Artists – https://www.pittsburghartscouncil.org/programs/artist-services/emergency-fund

NC Artist Relief Fund – https://vaeraleigh.org/artist-relief-fund

New Orleans Business Alliance Relief Fund – https://www.nolaba.org/relief-fund/

PGH Artists Emergency Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/pgh-artists-emergency-fund

Springboard for the Arts Personal Emergency Relief Fund – https://springboardforthearts.org/additional-resources/personal-emergency-relief-fund/

Imagine 2020 Artist Relief Fund (Denver) – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about-imagine-2020/imagine-2020-artist-assistance-fund

Denver Small Business Emergency Relief Program  – https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/environmental-health/news/coronavirus-info/support-services/small-business-emergency-relief-program-form.html

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity Microloans – https://www.denvergov.org/content/denvergov/en/denver-office-of-economic-development/build-your-business/financing.html

 
 
 
