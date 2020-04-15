Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

In light of the COVID-19 Emergency FEMMUSIC is working to collect and distribute useful links for artists. Please feel free to contact me with any others you are aware of. We begin with Emergency Grants

NEW Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund (Bay Area) – https://www.theatrebayarea.org/page/COVID-19relief-fund NEW ART Emergency Fund (Bay Area) – https://untitledart.s3.amazonaws.com/press/739c85/3c59132f8d.pdf NEW Chicago Theater Workers Relief Fund – https://chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-relief-workers-fund/ NEW Biscotto-Miller Theater Workers Fund (Chicago) – https://www.seasonofconcern.org/covid NEW Dallas Low Income Artist Fund – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfG2gD-tsqJAclpAgsuBE6dPtLsq-dVYAhyw9lP_b1bY9GtuA/viewform NEW Durham, NC Artist Relief Fund – https://www.northstardurham.com/artistrelief NEW Hawaii Artist & Entertainment Fund – https://www.gofundme.com/f/hawaii-artists-amp-entertainment-professionals-fund NEW Arts for Illinois Relief Fund – https://artsforillinois.org/donate-and-apply NEW Indy Arts & Culture COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund – https://indykeepscreating.org/apply/ NEW Arts Emergency Relief Fund (Los Angeles) – https://culturela.org/grants-and-calls/aer-fund/ NEW Maryland State Arts Council Emergency Grants – https://www.msac.org/press-release/msac-opens-emergency-grants-arts-organizations-and-independent-artists NEW MASS Cultural Council COVID-19 Relief- https://massculturalcouncil.org/blog/covid-19-relief-effort-for-individuals/ NEW Oolite Arts Relief Fund (Miami) – https://oolitearts.org/relieffund/ NEW Fulcrum Fund (Santa Fe, NM) – Deadline April 15 – – https://www.516arts.org/opportunities/fulcrum-fund NEW Creative Response Fund Emergency Grants (New Orleans) – https://creativeresponse.works/ NEW NYC Community Trust COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund – https://www.nycommunitytrust.org/covid19/ NEW Mayer Foundation Economic Relief Grants (NY) – http://fdnweb.org/mayer/ NEW NYC Dancers Relief Fund – https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5512939/NYC-Dancers-Relief-Fund-COVID-19 NEW Philadelphia Performing Artists’ Emergency Fund – https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdM5XiYrNFpnbHs9mu7hC06VPO21KFXwfB4WbGtXJFd-haVBw/viewform NEW Portland Area Artist Relief Emergency Fund – https://www.pdxartistrelief.com/ NEW SF Foundation Emergency Response Fund for Nonprofits – https://sff.org/for-nonprofits-apply-for-a-grant-from-the-sff-covid-19-emergency-response-fund/ NEW 4Culture Relief Fund (Seattle, WA) – https://www.4culture.org/cultural-relief-fund/ NEW Creative Industry Relief Fund (Ft Worth, TX) – http://www2.unitedwaytarrant.org/ArtistsReliefFund NEW Artist Trust Relief Fund (Washington) – https://artisttrust.submittable.com/submit/162977/covid-19-artist-trust-relief-fund NEW Wherewithal Recovery Grants (Washington, DC) – https://www.wherewithalgrants.org/ NEW Washington Theater Guide Taking Care Fund (Washington, DC) – http://www.theatrewashington.org/content/apply-now-financial-assistance NEW Passim Emergency Artist Relief Fund (PEAR – Massachusetts) – https://www.passim.org/PEARFund/ NEW Mercury Café COVID-19 Relief – Denver, CO – https://www.gofundme.com/f/mercury-cafe-covid-19-relief-fund-smb?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet NEW The Red Backpack Fund (Female Entrepreneurs) – https://www.globalgiving.org/redbackpackfund/ NEW Max’s Kansas City Emergency Grants – https://maxskansascity.org/emergency-grants/ NEW The Photographer’s Fund – https://www.format.com/photographer-fund NEW Pillars Rapid Response Fund – https://pillarsfund.org/rapid-response-fund/ NEW Sound Royalties No Cost Funding Program – https://soundroyalties.com/no-cost-funding/ NEW Art House Theater Campaign – https://www.gofundme.com/f/Art-House-America Canada Emergency Response Benefit – https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=3a14658d6f-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_08_11_43&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-3a14658d6f-337983653

Colorado Artist Relief Fund (Formerly Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund) – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about-imagine-2020/imagine-2020-artist-assistance-fund Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Sector Support & Resources Page – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/covid-support/cultural-resources COVID-19 & Freelance Artist Emergency Funding Resource Page – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/emergency-funding/ Colorado COVID-19 Business Resource Center – https://choosecolorado.com/covid19/ COVID-19 Co Creatives Relief Grant – https://coloradocreativeindustries.org/opportunities/covid-19-co-creatives-relief-grant/ SONA (Songwriters of North America) Music Covid Relief – https://musiccovidrelief.com/ American Composers Forum Response to COVID-19 Resource List – https://composersforum.org/acf-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=dc202256f0-solidarity_fund_app_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-dc202256f0-65985601 Gener8tor Cares Act Deck – https://medium.com/gener8tor/gener8tor-cares-act-deck-d72b51ba745d Bavarian Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.stmwi.bayern.de/soforthilfe-corona/?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 Berlin (IBB) Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.berlin.de/sen/web/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.912657.php?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 Soundgirls CoronaVirus Relief – https://soundgirls.org/soundgirls-coronavirus-relief/ Live Nation – Crew Aid – https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/ Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief – https://artists.spotify.com/blog/spotify-covid-19-music-relief Help Musicians UK – https://www.cognitoforms.com/HelpMusicians1/HelpMusiciansCoronavirusFinancialHardshipFund Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund – https://form.jotform.com/NewportFestivals/nffmusicianrelief Clara Lionel Foundation Grants – https://claralionelfoundation.org/ Sound of Silence (Australia) – https://thesoundofsilence.com.au/ Government of South Australia – COVID-19 Arts Grant Support – https://www.dpc.sa.gov.au/responsibilities/arts-and-culture/grants/covid-19-arts-grants-support HOMEFRONT – Funding for Canberra Artist (Australia) – Deadline April 17 – https://www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/homefront?fbclid=IwAR02SC261lLLG5Fk1GGOi2BkTE81nDHB3JETO47wpGWW_05KnRjQJ-Wck-A

Suporrt NoCo Audio Engineers & Light Designers – https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-noco-audio-engineers-amp-lighting-designers?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet RiNo Arts District Microgrants (Denver) – https://rinoartdistrict.org/RiNo-Support-Fund-Micro-Grant-Application Global COVID-19 Relief Fund – https://gogcrc.splashthat.com/ New Music USA Solidarity Fund – https://www.newmusicusa.org/content/solidarity-fund/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=99cb0159f4-solidarity_fund_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-99cb0159f4-65985601