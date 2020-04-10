Victoria Reed – Same Way

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Hayley Williams Longs for Normalcy in ‘My Friend’ Video
- Blink-182 Share ‘Happy Days’ Video
- Twenty One Pilots Share Video for ‘Level of Concern’
- Alison Mosshart Drops Debut Solo Single ‘Rise’
- Neil Young Shares Updated Version ‘Shut It Down’ in Response to COVID-19
- The Naked and Famous Share Flowery ‘Come As You Are’ Video
- Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Album, Shares New Single ‘Kyoto’
- Jeff Tweedy Honors John Prine With ‘Please Don’t Bury Me’ Cover
- Naughty By Nature Drop ‘Hip Hop Hooray Remix’ With Rita Wilson
- The Strokes Share Their Latest Single ‘Brooklyn Bridge to Chorus’
Music Connection
- Sonible Balancer Returns for Free to Plug-in Collective for a Limited Time
- Acoustica Releases Mixcraft University 202 Video Series
- AMERICANAFEST to Host "Shut In & Sing"
- Prosthetic Records Sign Astralborne
- Sensaphonics Offers Free Email Consultation With Dr. Michael Santucci
- Angry Mob Music Group Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Tatiana Owens
- Fleming Artists Presents Fleming Fest Online This Weekend
- Harvey Kubernik's Interview with Russ Giguere of The Association
- Watch: Bobby Borg Consulting - Tax Deductions for the Self-Employed Musician
- Ben Harper Announces Formation of New Label Mad Bunny Records
Music News Underground
- Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris have released their new song 'SexBeat'
- Pastor Todd Curry 'He's Worthy' featuring St. Peter, The Rock, Inc. Ministry Choir video premiere
- Little Mix have penned a song dedicated to the transgender community
- Boy George penned new song 'Isolation' before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown
- Fleur East releases 'Not Alone' for the NHS Covid-19 Appeal
- Marina is working on her fifth album
- Meghan Trainor loved how much Nicki Minaj 'cared bout the songwriting process' on recent collaboration
- Robbie Williams has recorded a new song based on 'Come On Eileen'
- The Messiah lives: Royal Choral Society announces online Handel to keep annual tradition alive
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
