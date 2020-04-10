Victoria Reed – Same Way

Victoria Reed will release her album Aquamadre on April 24. The album was made in a home studio in Mexico City with Autre Ne Veut producing along with Erik Deutch. Reed has immersed herself in astrology and tarot. Their influence on her latest single “Same Way” is visible.

“This song is about the positive transformation that can be supported by seeing yourself through the eyes of another person and the ways in which it can both serve and hinder someone like me on that particular kind of journey,” says Reed.

The video for “Same Way” is also out now. The visual takes you on a journey as Victoria is transformed from the love-drunk and adoration obsessed sign of Leo to the quirky, freedom-loving, bringer of the new age, sign of Aquarius. For info visit http://www.victoriareedmusic.com/