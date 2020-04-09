Alison Mosshart – Rise

Alison Mosshart does something different today. She’s released her debut single “Rise.” Mosshart who is known for her work both with The Kills and Dead Weather. “Rise” was produced in LA with Lawrence Rothman. Mosshart recalls “I didn’t ever forget it. I remember right where I was when I wrote it, sitting at my desk in London, missing someone badly.” Mosshart is currently working on the next The Kills album with Jamie Hince. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/WMosshart/

