Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

In light of the COVID-19 Emergency FEMMUSIC is working to collect and distribute useful links for artists. Please feel free to contact me with any others you are aware of. We begin with Emergency Grants

NEW Canada Emergency Response Benefit – https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=3a14658d6f-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_04_08_11_43&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-3a14658d6f-337983653 NEW Colorado Artist Relief Fund (Formerly Imagine 2020 Artist Assistance Fund) – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/about-imagine-2020/imagine-2020-artist-assistance-fund NEW Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Sector Support & Resources Page – http://www.artsandvenuesdenver.com/covid-support/cultural-resources NEW COVID-19 & Freelance Artist Emergency Funding Resource Page – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/emergency-funding/ NEW Colorado COVID-19 Business Resource Center – https://choosecolorado.com/covid19/ NEW COVID-19 Co Creatives Relief Grant – https://coloradocreativeindustries.org/opportunities/covid-19-co-creatives-relief-grant/ NEW SONA (Songwriters of North America) Music Covid Relief – https://musiccovidrelief.com/ NEW American Composers Forum Response to COVID-19 Resource List – https://composersforum.org/acf-response-to-covid-19/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=dc202256f0-solidarity_fund_app_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-dc202256f0-65985601 NEW Gener8tor Cares Act Deck – https://medium.com/gener8tor/gener8tor-cares-act-deck-d72b51ba745d NEW Bavarian Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.stmwi.bayern.de/soforthilfe-corona/?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 NEW Berlin (IBB) Emergency Relief Fund – https://www.berlin.de/sen/web/presse/pressemitteilungen/2020/pressemitteilung.912657.php?utm_source=Sound+Diplomacy+Newsletter&utm_campaign=34d4ae564e-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_03_31_01_51&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_b7babc58ff-34d4ae564e-337983653 NEW Soundgirls CoronaVirus Relief – https://soundgirls.org/soundgirls-coronavirus-relief/ NEW Live Nation – Crew Aid – https://www.livenationentertainment.com/crewnation/ NEW Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief – https://artists.spotify.com/blog/spotify-covid-19-music-relief NEW Help Musicians UK – https://www.cognitoforms.com/HelpMusicians1/HelpMusiciansCoronavirusFinancialHardshipFund NEW Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund – https://form.jotform.com/NewportFestivals/nffmusicianrelief NEW Clara Lionel Foundation Grants – https://claralionelfoundation.org/ NEW Sound of Silence (Australia) – https://thesoundofsilence.com.au/ NEW Government of South Australia – COVID-19 Arts Grant Support – https://www.dpc.sa.gov.au/responsibilities/arts-and-culture/grants/covid-19-arts-grants-support NEW HOMEFRONT – Funding for Canberra Artist (Australia) – Deadline April 17 – https://www.arts.act.gov.au/funding/homefront?fbclid=IwAR02SC261lLLG5Fk1GGOi2BkTE81nDHB3JETO47wpGWW_05KnRjQJ-Wck-A

Suporrt NoCo Audio Engineers & Light Designers – https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-noco-audio-engineers-amp-lighting-designers?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet RiNo Arts District Microgrants (Denver) – https://rinoartdistrict.org/RiNo-Support-Fund-Micro-Grant-Application Global COVID-19 Relief Fund – https://gogcrc.splashthat.com/ New Music USA Solidarity Fund – https://www.newmusicusa.org/content/solidarity-fund/?utm_source=New+Music+USA&utm_campaign=99cb0159f4-solidarity_fund_announcement&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_8d3ef45613-99cb0159f4-65985601