Alex the Astronaut – Split The Sky

Alex the Astronaut has a song of hope today that mixes clips from other videos. Alex notes: “Right now, like billions of people around the world, I feel like I’ve been put in a blender and shaken up. Sometimes I would like to stop all these very scary things from happening and go back to being in primary school and feeling protected from it. ‘Split the Sky’ is a message of hope that I was trying to get myself to understand that, no matter what happens, there will always be that kid waiting–that the seasons will fall around and you’ll be in the sun again at some point. Watching Harry Potter is good for me and helps me to go back to how I felt back then.” For info visit https://www.alextheastronaut.com

April 3rd, 2020