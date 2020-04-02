July Talk – Pay For It

It’s been 4 long years since we’ve heard from Toronto’s July Talk. This high energy alt-rock band is led by Leah Fay. Today the announce their new album Pray For It with the video for “Pay For It.” The video is a multi-layered story that the director Norah Sadava describes as:

“Five weeks ago we wrapped a music video shoot. The lyrics, the images, the concept…it contextually lived in that moment and meant something personal and specific. Four weeks ago we were editing the video. The lyrics, the images put in sequence… the context had slightly shifted. The meaning of a face mask had changed. The connotation of two hands touching had changed. Two weeks ago crowds of people, a hospital… all carried new meaning. Today we are releasing this video. The news around the world is changing so rapidly that it’s hard to know what these images will mean today, tomorrow, next week,”

Pray For It is out this July. For info visit https://www.julytalk.com/home