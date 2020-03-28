Clea – Soft Blow to the Head

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Future Shows Everyone Who’s Boss in ‘Tycoon’ Video
- Ben Gibbard Releases ‘Life in Quarantine’ for Charity
- Nine Inch Nails Surprise Fans with Two New Albums
- Kesha’s ‘Nicolas Cage’ Could Help You Get Through Quarantine
- Steve Earle’s New Album Is About a West Virginia Mining Disaster
- The Pretenders Share ‘Hate for Sale,’ Push Album Release Date to Summer
- Bright Eyes Share ‘Persona Non Grata’
- Radiohead’s 2017 Set at Best Kept Secret Fest Is Streaming for Free
- The Weeknd Goes Gory and Headless for ‘In Your Eyes’ Video
- Father John Misty Drops New Live Album, Off-Key in Hamburg
Music Connection
- Sofar Sounds Launches Listening Room Live Stream
- Spanish Labels Unite to Raise Money for Hospitals in Fight Against Covid-19
- Statement from SESAC CEO John Josephson About The CARES Act
- House Duo Bedouin Launches New Label Human By Default
- Tove Lo at Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN
- East Coast Music Conference Announces It Will Allow Entry to Attendees With SXSW Vouchers
- Fender's Eric Johnson "Virginia" Stratocaster
- Music Community Launches ‘Love Record Stores’ Initiative
- Roland Partners with Skoove to Offer Three Months of Free Online Piano Lessons
- BMI Releases Resource Center for Songwriters
Music News Underground
- BBC Sounds: An audio treasure trove for everyone in the coming months
- The Libertines frontman Carl Barât set to launch Krakenory
- QBKAL 'Make Out' video premiere
- Bryde reveals new track 'Silence'
- UK Music chief welcomes lifeline for self-employed but calls on government to act now and offer ‘urgent help’ as interim move
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Shara Vallee 'Tipsy' video premiere
- CC Clarke releases new single ‘Not Playing’
- Ross Arthur ‘Bitter Lemons Sweet Lemonade’ video premiere
- Team RKT 'Awake' video premiere
