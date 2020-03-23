Norah Jones – I’m Alive

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Beauty Pill on Their Trippy ‘Pardon Our Dust’ Video
- Donald Glover Officially Unveils His Latest Childish Gambino Album 3.15.20
- Wallows Is Los Angeles’ Big Screen Ready Band
- The Killers Share New Video for ‘Caution’
- Sparta’s ‘Miracle’ Will Inspire You to Live in the Present
- MGMT Take You on a Ambient Ride With ‘As You Move Through the World’
- Dirty Projectors Cover John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’
- Hayley Williams Teams Up With Boygenius on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’
- Finneas Releases ‘Lets Fall in Love for the Night’ Video
- Paul Weller Shares ‘Earth Beat’
Music Connection
- Emma McGann is Forging a Virtual Touring Format for Independent Musicians
- Live Stream the Quarantuned Music Festival
- Grand Ole Opry Launches Initiative To Connect Artists And Fans Via Livestream
- Native Instruments Gives Away ANALOG DREAMS for Free
- Bandsintown Launches WATCH LIVE Feature and the Bandsintown Live Channel on Twitch
- Supporting Artists During the Covid-19 Pandemic
- Celestion Announces the G10 Creamback Guitar Speaker Impulse Response
- February 3, 2003 Cover Story: Tom Petty
- November 21, 1994 Cover Story: The Go-Go's
- May 23, 2005 Cover Story: Nine Inch Nails
Music News Underground
- Lauren Jauregui releases first official single
- Kennedy One releases new single 'Machina' on Distrokid
- Matinée release new album ’Event Horizon'
- Katherine Jenkins live streams from the Royal Albert Hall
- Bad Touch announce rescheduled September & October dates
- Scott Clay's 'Time Will Tell' is what you need in a time of uncertainty
- JP Cooper to live stream live on March 23rd
- UK Music demands more help for self-employed hit by coronavirus crisis
- Miles Kane features on rap collective Monster Florence's new single 'Picture Frame'
- John Legend has released his new single 'Actions'
