Waterflower – Gashes

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (111)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (96)
- Film of the Month (72)
- Interviews (351)
- Live Photos (584)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (29)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (80)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (253)
- Unfinished Mail (97)
- Upcoming New releases (43)
- Video of the Month (78)
- Videos (1,230)
- Website of the Month (108)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Deerhoof’s Greg Saunier Gives Voivod’s Angel Rat the Acoustic Treatment
- Lamb of God Unveil ‘Memento Mori’ Video
- The Pretenders Share New Single ‘The Buzz’
- Phantom Planet Share Heartfelt Acoustic Version of ‘Time Moves On’
- Rufus Wainwright Shares ‘Peaceful Afternoon’
- Psychedelic Furs Return With ‘You’ll Be Mine’
- Coldplay Takes a Page from Animal Farm in ‘Trouble in Town’ Video
- Beastie Boys Story: Watch the Spike Jonze-Directed Documentary Trailer
- Sarah Palin Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer
- Bazzi Returns With Nostalgic New Single “Young & Alive”
Music Connection
- Sound Royalties Announces Fund to Provide Music Creators No-Cost Financing Through April 16
- Elevate LA Set To Take Off on March 25
- Be Featured in Flyah Magazine
- Incorporated Elements Requests Love Songs For Film Placement
- Land a Record Deal and Worldwide Radio Promo with Heart Dance Records
- GIMME RADIO Offers Touring Bands Guest Spots In Wake Of Coronavirus Pandemic
- Mix With The Masters Announces Series With Rodney Jerkins
- How Musicians Can Ask Fan For Support During the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Dropkick Murphys to Perform Free St. Patrick's Day Live Stream Concert
- Emma McGann is Forging a Virtual Touring Format for Independent Musicians
Music News Underground
- The Recording Academy charity MusiCares sets up fund to help music professionals affected by COVID-19
- Coronovirus causing havoc for our favourite bands
- Tears for Fears ‘Everybody Wants To Rule The World’ 35th anniversary today
- £1.1 billion UK record labels’ trade income at highest level in over a decade
- UK record labels’ trade income reaches £1.1 billion in 2019
- The Elected Officials 'Death For Sale' video premiere
- Record Store Day postponed until Saturday June 20th
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- BPI sends 500 millionth illegal link to Google for removal from search results
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
Leave a Reply