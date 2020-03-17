Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Phantom Planet Share Heartfelt Acoustic Version of ‘Time Moves On’
- Rufus Wainwright Shares ‘Peaceful Afternoon’
- Psychedelic Furs Return With ‘You’ll Be Mine’
- Coldplay Takes a Page from Animal Farm in ‘Trouble in Town’ Video
- Beastie Boys Story: Watch the Spike Jonze-Directed Documentary Trailer
- Sarah Palin Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer
- Bazzi Returns With Nostalgic New Single “Young & Alive”
- Margo Price Announces New Album, Shares “Twinkle Twinkle”
- The Killers Tease New Track That’s Releasing This Week
- Haim and Jimmy Fallon Team Up on ‘I Liked an Instagram Post’
Music Connection
- Emma McGann is Forging a Virtual Touring Format for Independent Musicians
- Focusrite's New Plug-in Collective Offer Featuring Mastering The Mix
- Expert Advice: Indie Record Producing & Engineering
- Levy Restaurants and Musically Fed Team Up to Provide Over 22,000 Meals
- Fervor Music Biz Summit Cancelled Due to Coronavirus
- Prosthetic Records Signs New Death-Metal Band WEREWOLVES
- Amid Cancellations in the Creative Community, Moog Music Offers Minimoog Sound App for Free Download
- Win a Schecter Corsair and a Recording Rig from Focusrite, Novation, and ADAM Audio
- Pure Mission Entertainment Dedicates Funds from New Single to Puerto Rico Relief
- Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Music News Underground
- £1.1 billion UK record labels’ trade income at highest level in over a decade
- UK record labels’ trade income reaches £1.1 billion in 2019
- The Elected Officials 'Death For Sale' video premiere
- Record Store Day postponed until Saturday June 20th
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- BPI sends 500 millionth illegal link to Google for removal from search results
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Boy George has released new single ‘Clouds’
- PRS for Music celebrates most influential female songwriters and composers
- Bad Touch announce new album 'Kiss The Sky'
