Emergency Grants & Resources for Artists

CDC-coronavirus-image
In light of the COVID-19 Emergency FEMMUSIC is working to collect and distribute useful links for artists. Please feel free to contact me with any others you are aware of. We begin with Emergency Grants
 

NEW Rauschenberg Emergency Grants – https://www.nyfa.org/Content/Show/Rauschenberg-Emergency-Grants

 

NEW Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant – https://www.foundationforcontemporaryarts.org/grants/emergency-grants

 

NEW Joan Mitchell Emergency Grant – https://joanmitchellfoundation.org/artist-programs/artist-grants/emergency

 

NEW Rhizome Microgrant Program – https://rhizome.org/editorial/2019/aug/22/rolling-microgrants-artistic-research-and-the-art-happens-here-tour/

 

NEW CERF + Emergency Relief Fund – https://cerfplus.org/get-relief/apply-for-help/craft-emergency-relief-fund/

 
NEW Freelance Artists Resources (duplicates some links here) – https://covid19freelanceartistresource.wordpress.com/
 

NEW Authors League Fund – https://authorsleaguefund.org/

 
NEW PEN American Authors’ Emergency Fund – https://pen.org/writers-emergency-fund/
 
NEW NYFA Emergency Grants List – https://www.nyfa.org/Content/Show/Emergency%20Grants
 
NEW Actors Fund Entertainment Assistance Program – https://actorsfund.org/services-and-programs/entertainment-assistance-program
 
NEW The Blues Foundation Hart Fund – https://blues.org/hart-fund/#about
 
 
NEW Gottlieb Emergency Grant Program – Emergency Grant — Adolph & Esther Gottlieb Foundation
March 17th, 2020