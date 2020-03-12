Lacuna Coil – Save Me

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Rufus Wainwright Shares ‘Peaceful Afternoon’
- Psychedelic Furs Return With ‘You’ll Be Mine’
- Coldplay Takes a Page from Animal Farm in ‘Trouble in Town’ Video
- Beastie Boys Story: Watch the Spike Jonze-Directed Documentary Trailer
- Sarah Palin Raps ‘Baby Got Back’ on The Masked Singer
- Bazzi Returns With Nostalgic New Single “Young & Alive”
- Margo Price Announces New Album, Shares “Twinkle Twinkle”
- The Killers Tease New Track That’s Releasing This Week
- Haim and Jimmy Fallon Team Up on ‘I Liked an Instagram Post’
- Eminem Shares New Video for ‘Godzilla’ Featuring Dr Dre and Mike Tyson
Music Connection
- Prosthetic Records Signs New Death-Metal Band WEREWOLVES
- Amid Cancellations in the Creative Community, Moog Music Offers Minimoog Sound App for Free Download
- Win a Schecter Corsair and a Recording Rig from Focusrite, Novation, and ADAM Audio
- Pure Mission Entertainment Dedicates Funds from New Single to Puerto Rico Relief
- Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Amid Coronavirus Concerns
- Soundstripe Launches New Music-Licensing Subscription Plans for Businesses
- Jose Feliciano at The Grammy Museum
- Genelec Partners with GSL Professional in Middle East
- IK Multimedia Releases SampleTank 4 Custom Shop
- Luna Guitars Unveils Henna Dragon Spruce Acoustic-Electric Guitar
Music News Underground
- Record Store Day postponed until Saturday June 20th
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- BPI sends 500 millionth illegal link to Google for removal from search results
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Boy George has released new single ‘Clouds’
- PRS for Music celebrates most influential female songwriters and composers
- Bad Touch announce new album 'Kiss The Sky'
- Ashlie Amber changing the country music game with debut single 'Almost Love'
- Bon Jovi have released lead single 'Limitless' from their upcoming new album 'Bon Jovi: 2020'
- Former Bond girl Susie Vanner is releasing her first-ever album
