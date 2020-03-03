2nd Annual BGR!Fest at The John F Kennedy Center For the Performing Arts Campus

Washington, DC

March 5-8, 2020

https://www.blackgirlsrock.com/

The Kennedy Center, BONDVISION Media and Black Girls Rock! Are producing the 2nd Annual BGR (Black Girls Rock) Festival in DC. This festival will include Ms. Lauryn Hill, Alice Smith, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke and many more. The festival includes shows and performances and also includes Empowerment Speakers, Black Girl Safety! & an International Women’s Day Closing Day Party and Jam Session.