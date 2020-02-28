Orion Sun – Coffee for Dinner

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share ‘Come On Outside’
- Vampire Weekend Drop Father of the Bride Bonus Tracks
- Lady Gaga Goes Intergalactic in ‘Stupid Love’
- Gorillaz Drop Latest Song Machine Episode
- Stephen Malkmus’ Face Turns Into an Instagram Filter in ‘Shadowbanned’ Video
- Rufus Wainwright Announces Unfollow the Rules, 2020 Tour Dates
- Aminé Pays Homage to Portland in ‘Shimmy’ Video
- Dirty Projectors Explore New York City’s Architecture in ‘Overlord’ Video
- Noel Gallagher, Kirk Hammett Cover Fleetwood Mac at Peter Green Tribute Show
- Car Seat Headrest Share ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’
Music Connection
- 2020 ASCAP Experience Announces Newest Lineup Additions
- Ashley Gorley Wins Big at CMA Triple Play Awards
- QSC GX Amplifiers Power the Legacy of Rock-Ola Jukeboxes
- Focusrite Releases "The Interface User's Guide to Making Music"
- New Music Critique: Yd
- New Music Critique: Loza Rose
- New Music Critique: Rachel Troublefield
- New Music Critique: Stalkid
- New Music Critique: David Edlund
- New Music Critique: The Scarlet Tangerines
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Blanks new single 'Sweats'
- Leon Grey debuts new single ‘Ticket For Your Love’
- DarioDMusic
- Nominations revealed for Heavy Music Awards 2020
- Lila Blue 'Grown Bones' video premiere
- Natalie Major 'The Moon' video premiere
- Katherine Jenkins has announced her new album 'Cinema Paradiso'
- Matinée release 'Summer Sun' co-written by Chris Geddes from Belle and Sebastian
- Bryan Adams announces three-night residency at London's Royal Albert Hall
