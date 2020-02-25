Chastity Belt, Nanami Ozone, & Hugh F

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (110)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (94)
- Film of the Month (71)
- Interviews (349)
- Live Photos (572)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (28)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (79)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (243)
- Uncategorized (6)
- Unfinished Mail (97)
- Upcoming New releases (41)
- Video of the Month (77)
- Videos (1,201)
- Website of the Month (107)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Coldplay Go Back to School in ‘Champion of The World’ Video
- Soccer Mommy Reflects on Childhood in Pixelated ‘Bloodstream’ Video
- Jenny Lewis’ NPR Tiny Desk Set Showcases Her Songwriting Prowess
- No Age Return With “Turned to String”
- Real Estate Release “The Main Thing”
- Allie X Teams Up With Mitski on ‘Susie Save Your Love’
- James Hetfield Performs ‘Baby Hold On’ at Eddie Money Tribute Show
- Alanis Morissette Shares New Single ‘Smiling’
- Oliver Malcolm Emerges as Solo Artist With Debut Single ‘Switched Up’
- Biffy Clyro Return With ‘Instant History’
Music Connection
- LOUISIANA BAND THE REVELRIES SIGN WITH EDGEOUT RECORDS
- In The End To Honor Linkin Park Vocalist Chester Bennington at Regent Theater March 19th
- BONES UK Returns to LA for Amoeba Performance and Grammy Nomination
- The Legal Beat: Beyond the Standard "360" Record Deal
- ZYLIA Announces ZYLIA Studio 2.0
- Greg Wells Dubs SSL Sigma Delta ‘A Record-Making Machine’
- Creating Your Artist's World, Vision, Aesthetic and Story
- Tip Jar: Side Hustle For Real!
- Cheat Codes
- Producer Crosstalk: Ethan Gruska
Music News Underground
- Katherine Jenkins has announced her new album 'Cinema Paradiso'
- Matinée release 'Summer Sun' co-written by Chris Geddes from Belle and Sebastian
- Bryan Adams announces three-night residency at London's Royal Albert Hall
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- BRIT Award-winner Dave set to play intimate London show
- Bon Jovi have released lead single 'Limitless' from their upcoming new album 'Bon Jovi: 2020'
- Dave, Celeste and Billie Eilish see Spotify stream spikes following last night's BRIT awards
- Matt Butler sings a song about imperfection with perfection
- L.A. Bliss 'Stranger Love' video premiere
- Elephant Heart 'Love Is A Weapon' video premiere
Leave a Reply