Winter – Say

Winter is Samira Winter and her band. Winter is a psychedelic dream-pop band whose lyrics are a dreamscape to the imagination. Winter is prolific in releasing both albums and EP’s. They are releasing their first album on Bar None Records called Endless Space coming this May. The lead single of the album is “Say”

Winter will be touring with Surfer Blood this May. For info visit https://www.facebook.com/daydreamingwinter