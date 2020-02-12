Twst – Are You Listening?

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Paul McCartney’s Wings Classic Gets A Classixx Spin With “What’s Wrong With That?”
- Grimes Tackles Opioid Addiction in “Delete Forever”
- The Strokes Drop Animated Video for “At the Door”
- The Garden Doesn’t Care If You Like Their New Album
- Slipknot Play “Unsainted,” “Duality” on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show
- The Strokes Reveal Artwork for “The New Abnormal”
- The Used Announce New Album, Share “Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton” Video
- Pearl Jam Share “Dance of the Clairvoyants” Video
- Code Orange Drop New Video for “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole”
- Phantogram Share New Single “Pedestal”
Music Connection
- Kirk Whalum Previews Documentary at the Grammy Museum
- Audio-Technica Extends Rebate Program
- Country Westerns Sign to Fat Possum Records
- Beatchain Announces Platform Launch
- Independent Company Seeking Hip-hop and R&B Beats for TV Placement
- Bob Moog Foundation Announces Next Raffle
- Synthplex's "All Things Synthesizer Expo and Festival"
- Music Connection to Sponsor Apollo Music Expo
- Registration for the 2020 Music Biz Summit is Now Open
- Recording Academy Honors Dr. Dre During 13th Annual Grammy Week Celebration
Music News Underground
- Raylon 'Over You' video premiere
- Polar Music Prize 2020 recipients announced
- BPI welcomes government consultation on new national plan for music education
- British Music Embassy to host 'outstanding UK talent' at SXSW
- Legendary singer Jocelyn Brown is returning to perform at Quaglino’s
- Hannah Wicklund & Steppin Stones to support King King on tour this Spring
- Drifting Sun create Pledge for vinyl reissue
- Organ Reframed will see world premiere of exclusive performance by Chris Watson and Claire M Singer
- Florida Georgia Line are releasing a country remix of Justin Bieber's 'Yummy'
- UK Music welcomes consultation on new plan as a 'once in a decade opportunity to fix music in schools'
