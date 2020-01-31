Shel – Rainbow

Did you know that in some regions of India, when a woman becomes a widow, she becomes a “bad omen,” shunned by friends and family? In fact, Vrindavan, India is home to more than 20,000 abandoned and destitute widows who live in forced exile. But here’s the coolest part–there are locally-run outreaches like Hope Springz, a craft center which empowers women who are housed there & taught how to make jewelry (they’re making rainbow colored bracelets for this campaign). With their beautiful single and gorgeous video “Rainbow,” acclaimed folk-pop outfit SHEL wants to help the women of Hope Springz by bringing awareness and telling the world about them.

Rainbow is the first single from SHEL’s upcoming EP, Wild Child produced with Joey Verskotzi and Tim Myers (previously of OneRepublic).

SHEL’s Eva Holbrook traveled to India to make the music video for “Rainbow” with a focus on raising much-needed funds and awareness for these vulnerable women. SHEL (sisters Sarah, Hannah, Eva, and Liza Holbrook) hope their partnership with Hope Springz will make a lasting impact. Shel will be returning to Colorado in February for the Winter Folk Music Showcase featuring Esme Patterson, Brett Dennen, and many more. For info visit https://www.shelmusic.com/