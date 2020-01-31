Nandi Rose already has 3 albums under her belt as Half Waif. She recently signed to Anti-Records to release her 4th The Caretaker. Rose is also a member of Pinegrove. Her latest single is “Ordinary Talk”

Rose describes the video as “Recognizing your own ordinariness can be depressing, or it can be a relief. In Ordinary Talk, I wanted to honor and celebrate my ordinariness as an incredible tool for making me feel less alone. The song is a reassurance that feeling bad – or ‘ill’ – isn’t something that needs to be corrected. There’s a depth of experience that comes from feeling emotions at their extremes. And it is, in fact, this vivid, varied messiness that makes us human and ordinary.” She will be touring with Iron & Wine in February. https://half-waif.com/