Poppy – I Disagree Tour at Gothic Theatre

Englewood, CO

January 28, 2020

https://www.impoppy.com/

Poppy returns with her new album I Disagree which drives into metal and industrial territory while still keeping Poppy’s unique vocal style. Her latest single is “Anything Like Me” which is about how people think they know you…when they don’t

Her previous single was “Fill the Crown”

I Disagree is Poppy’s final work Titanic Sinclair and follows their work on her debut album Am I A Girl? I Disagree marks Poppy’s new relationship with Sumerian Records. Poppy is known for being prescient on pop culture both good and bad. Her songs strike to the heart of social media. Be prepared for a visual and audio feast of music. She is currently on a worldwide tour.