Georgia – 24 Hours

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (109)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (93)
- Film of the Month (69)
- Interviews (331)
- Live Photos (545)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (27)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (78)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (223)
- Uncategorized (5)
- Unfinished Mail (97)
- Upcoming New releases (40)
- Video of the Month (76)
- Videos (1,153)
- Website of the Month (107)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Daniel Johnston’s Final Chicago Performance With Tweedy Gets Posthumous Release
- Soccer Mommy’s “Circle the Drain” Is a Compelling Contradiction
- Moby and Dead Kennedys’ D. H. Peligro Partner on “Power Is Taken”
- St. Vincent Puts Her Own Funk-Inspired Spin on Beck’s “Uneventful Days”
- Here’s a Rare Acoustic Version of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”
- Justin Bieber Returns With Steamy New Single “Yummy”
- Michael Stipe Releases New Solo Single “Drive To The Ocean” to Protest Climate Change
- Kanye West Releases “Sunday Service” Christmas Album Jesus Is Born
- Drake Mends Ties With The Weeknd on New Song “War”
- Willie Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Amos Lee, More Cover Tom Petty’s “For Real”
Music Connection
- Busy Music Library Seeks New Music Immediately
- Music Needed Immediately For Web/TV Sports Videos
- Ice Nine Kills Raises $54,000 For Australian Fire Relief
- Jam at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
- Apply to Perform at MusikFest
- Guitar Center Partners with 2020 Winter Music Conference
- Novation Introduces New Launchpad Pro
- Universal Music Group Nashville Signs Chrissy Metz
- AMS Neve Launches New Hardware Version of RMX16
- Coldplay Announces Palladium Show in Support of Reform LA Jails
Music News Underground
- BBC Asian Network announces Future Sounds 2020 list
- Nuke The Soup 'Feed The Fire' video premiere
- Dylan Beast set to release new album Black Patches
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Lucas Prata making NEW dreams come true
- BBC Radio 6 Music’s Homecoming Tour with Steve Lamacq
- Catfish announce dates for 2020
- Singer-songwriter and bassist Tal Wilkenfeld to be honored at 2020 She Rocks Awards
- Mirage Zamprioli, AKA Andante - synthwave sensation
- Cecil creates anthem for knife crime project ‘Ceasefire’
Leave a Reply