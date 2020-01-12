Dressy Bessy

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- St. Vincent Puts Her Own Funk-Inspired Spin on Beck’s “Uneventful Days”
- Here’s a Rare Acoustic Version of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World”
- Justin Bieber Returns With Steamy New Single “Yummy”
- Michael Stipe Releases New Solo Single “Drive To The Ocean” to Protest Climate Change
- Kanye West Releases “Sunday Service” Christmas Album Jesus Is Born
- Drake Mends Ties With The Weeknd on New Song “War”
- Willie Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Amos Lee, More Cover Tom Petty’s “For Real”
- Foo Fighters Cover Killing Joke on New 00979725 EP
- Ja Rule Doesn’t Seem Too Apologetic on New Song “FYRE”
- Weezer Sing Along with Kristen Bell in New Video for Frozen 2 Single
Music Connection
- Album Review: Born in the Bronx by Handsome Dick Manitoba
- Review: Beartooth + Motionless in White Bring their Tour to Anaheim HOB
- Berhana Gives Back to His Community in Atlanta
- He Is We Signs with In Vogue Records
- LA Phil Association to Present 2020 Playboy Jazz Festival
- BMI Announces Programming for 2020 Sundance Festival
- JBL Introduces IRX Series Portable PAs with Bluetooth
- Midem Announces New Talent Exporter
- Auralex Presents Seminar with Carl Tatz at AES Academy
- Metallica Pledges $750,000 to Fight Fires in Australia
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- Lucas Prata making NEW dreams come true
- BBC Radio 6 Music’s Homecoming Tour with Steve Lamacq
- Catfish announce dates for 2020
- Singer-songwriter and bassist Tal Wilkenfeld to be honored at 2020 She Rocks Awards
- Mirage Zamprioli, AKA Andante - synthwave sensation
- Cecil creates anthem for knife crime project ‘Ceasefire’
- PaMu Slide Mini follow the best selling earphones in the crowdfunding community
- Has the modern-day music industry completely phased out old-school platforms?
- Must-see musical theatre productions in Sydney
