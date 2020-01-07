Wolftyla – Candy

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (109)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (93)
- Film of the Month (69)
- Interviews (331)
- Live Photos (543)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (27)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (78)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (223)
- Uncategorized (5)
- Unfinished Mail (97)
- Upcoming New releases (40)
- Video of the Month (76)
- Videos (1,146)
- Website of the Month (107)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Justin Bieber Returns With Steamy New Single “Yummy”
- Michael Stipe Releases New Solo Single “Drive To The Ocean” to Protest Climate Change
- Kanye West Releases “Sunday Service” Christmas Album Jesus Is Born
- Drake Mends Ties With The Weeknd on New Song “War”
- Willie Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Amos Lee, More Cover Tom Petty’s “For Real”
- Foo Fighters Cover Killing Joke on New 00979725 EP
- Ja Rule Doesn’t Seem Too Apologetic on New Song “FYRE”
- Weezer Sing Along with Kristen Bell in New Video for Frozen 2 Single
- Watch Courtney Barnett’s Lovely Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne”
- Flaming Lips and Deap Vally Form Cool New Band Called Deap Lips
Music Connection
- Apply to Play at the Red Ants Pants Music Festival
- Get Promotion on Online Station Wutz Hood Radio
- Tim Boyle, Veteran Recording Engineer, Dies at 71
- Additional Composers Needed ASAP For Film/TV Projects
- Submit to the International Songwriters Day Song Contest
- The Women's Freedom Song Contest Has Launched
- Gibson Launches Gibson TV Online Network
- Roland Introduces MIDI 2.0-Ready A-88MKII MIDI Keyboard Controller
- AudioMasters Golf Tournament Opens Registration
- Dead & Co. at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA
Music News Underground
- BBC Radio 6 Music’s Homecoming Tour with Steve Lamacq
- Catfish announce dates for 2020
- Singer-songwriter and bassist Tal Wilkenfeld to be honored at 2020 She Rocks Awards
- Mirage Zamprioli, AKA Andante - synthwave sensation
- Cecil creates anthem for knife crime project ‘Ceasefire’
- PaMu Slide Mini follow the best selling earphones in the crowdfunding community
- Has the modern-day music industry completely phased out old-school platforms?
- Must-see musical theatre productions in Sydney
- BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 to be held in Camden
- Bad Touch announce UK tour in Spring with Special guests Piston
Leave a Reply