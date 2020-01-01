Upcoming New Releases – January 2020

Upcoming New Releases
 
 
Draag – Clara Luz EP –  https://www.draagdraag.com/

 
Jack River – Stranger Heart – https://www.jackrivermusic.com/
 
Orla Gartland – Freckle Season –  https://www.orlagartland.com/

 
Letitia VanSant – Circadian – https://www.letitiavansant.com/
 
Delta Rae – The Light – https://www.deltarae.com/
January 1st, 2020