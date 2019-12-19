Nadia Vaeh – Holidazed & Confused

Atlanta Singer-songwriter Nadia Vaeh has been releasing a number of singles including “Heart Shaped Box”, “Naked”, “1000 Cuts” and “heavy.” Her holiday release is a different take on the holidays coming from the personal experience of losing her mother at 17 and how her feelings towards the holidays are changed because of it. The video is both cheerful and reminiscent with family photos and home movies. For info visit https://www.nadiavaeh.com/
