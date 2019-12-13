Okay Kaya – Asexual Wellbeing

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Weezer Sing Along with Kristen Bell in New Video for Frozen 2 Single
- Watch Courtney Barnett’s Lovely Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “So Long, Marianne”
- Flaming Lips and Deap Vally Form Cool New Band Called Deap Lips
- 2019 Was a Good Year for Pancakes in Music Videos
- Please Watch Bill Callahan Covering Silver Jews While a Child Clings to His Leg
- Jack White and Jack Black, Together
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Release “Life On Mars?” Ambient Cover for Watchmen
- Stone Temple Pilots Go Acoustic on “Fare Thee Well” From New Album Perdida
- Kanye West Brings the Kardashians to Wyoming in New “Closed On Sunday” Video
- Foals’ Hit “The Runner” Gets a Brooding Remix From RÜFÜS DU SOL: Exclusive
Music Connection
- Chick Corea Documentary at the Grammy Museum
- KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 - Night Two Recap
- Live Reviews: Georgia Weber at Rockwood Music Hall in New York, NY
- Album Review: Jesus Is King by Kanye West (9/10)
- New Gear/New Toy Review: KRK Audio Tools App
- iZotope Releases New Free Version of Ozone Imager
- Redeye Acquires Border Music
- KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019 - Night One Recap
- EON ONE Compact Now Available
- Live Reviews: Natalie Clark at The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood, CA
Music News Underground
- This weeks emerging and self-releasing artists
- ZZ Top documentary from Eagle Rock
- The Boomtown Rats have announced their first album in 36 years
- Tabi Gazelle 'Something To Learn' video premiere
- Robert Church The man. The myth. The celebrity.
- BBC Music Sound of 2020 longlist revealed
- David Norland 'Agate or Barium' video
- Jack Terroni wins Best New Music Video for 'Everybody Needs Love'
- Drea Jeann 'Come Back To Me' video
- Adam Lambert reveals a cover of Cher’s 1998 hit ‘Believe’
