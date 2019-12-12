Magdalena Bay – Oh Hell

Magdalena Bay is Mica Tenenbaum & Matthew Lewin. This electronic pop duo has been releasing hits all year including “Killshot”, “Good Intentions”, “Venice” and more. Today they release “Oh Hell” about misguided young love. The song has a dream pop airy feel to it and the video shows a smiling Tennebaum describing the overwhelming feelings. For info visit https://www.magdalenabaymusic.com/

December 12th, 2019