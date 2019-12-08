Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along

Christy Wessler’s Holiday Sing-Along at Swallow Hill Music Hall
December 7, 2019
Photos by David A. Barber

@swallowhillmusic, @christy.wessler, @1932491713439748

#swallowhillmusic, #christy.wessler, #1932491713439748, #ColoradoMusic, #RockOnColorado

December 8th, 2019