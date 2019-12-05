Unfinished Mail – December 2019

It’s December or my case the week before Thanksgiving. FEMMUSIC like all music magazines makes our December issue The Best Of The Year. It is never an easy decision. I like to think FEMMUSIC is a place for the underdogs. The artists coming up. This year there were a ton of releases. Yesterday the Grammy Nominations were put out and even they accurately reflected a diverse year, which is rare. I’m behind on all the albums on my own wish list.

It’s now the first week of December and a cold and I have been in combat for two weeks leading to a very late deadline. The Best of the Year will be up soon. For now, finally, December 2019

Sincerely,

Alex Teitz

Editor-In-Chief

FEMMUSIC